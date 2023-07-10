Man Group (LON:EMG) Given New GBX 297 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 293 ($3.72) to GBX 297 ($3.77) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

EMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 279 ($3.54).

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 221.70 ($2.81) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 615.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.83. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.80 ($3.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

