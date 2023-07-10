Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $391.81. 968,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,431. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $395.25. The firm has a market cap of $371.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

