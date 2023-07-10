McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Trimmed by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 3.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $294.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

