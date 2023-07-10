Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.40. The company had a trading volume of 992,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,314. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

