Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $1,403,359.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,798,233.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,380,037.86.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $1,455,195.78.

On Friday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total value of $1,469,205.48.

On Monday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $1,438,713.78.

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,447,065.86.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $1,382,202.44.

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $1,257,730.14.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $1,219,570.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $1,224,566.24.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.4 %

Atlassian stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.