Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $335.40.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $337.22 on Thursday. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.30 and its 200-day moving average is $283.88.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

