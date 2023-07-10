Monarch Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,004 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,377,000 after purchasing an additional 579,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,364,000 after purchasing an additional 571,850 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,110,873. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

