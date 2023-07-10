Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $689,000 Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.82. 343,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,187. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $104.57.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.77.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

