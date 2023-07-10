Monarch Capital Management Inc. Purchases 568 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up 2.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,941,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kroger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after buying an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kroger by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.36. 804,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,660. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

