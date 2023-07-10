Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,004 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

