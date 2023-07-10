Mondi (LON:MNDI) Earns Top Pick Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MNDI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.32) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mondi to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,606 ($20.38) to GBX 1,355 ($17.20) in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,214.50 ($15.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,173.59 ($14.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,719 ($21.82). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,253.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,348.93. The firm has a market cap of £5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

