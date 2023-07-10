Monero 24 Hour Volume Reaches $56.68 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Monero has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and $56.68 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $166.11 or 0.00537083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,928.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.39 or 0.00314874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.84 or 0.00917714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00012918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00062358 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000277 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00134913 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,303,330 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

