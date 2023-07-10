MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Down 2.4%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $379.14 and last traded at $379.35. Approximately 203,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,783,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,954 shares in the company, valued at $294,228,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,954 shares in the company, valued at $294,228,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,821 shares of company stock worth $41,133,220. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 29.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.