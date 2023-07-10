Monte Financial Group LLC Buys 154 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,963. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.81. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

