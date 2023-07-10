Monte Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,575 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.97. 699,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.79. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

