Monte Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 2.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.31.

Shares of TRV traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.04. 271,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,546. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

