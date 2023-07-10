Monte Financial Group LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for approximately 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $83,530,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in International Paper by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 981,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after acquiring an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.16. 1,467,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,647. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

