Monte Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AVY traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $172.43. 240,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,807. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

