Monte Financial Group LLC Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.26. The company had a trading volume of 409,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $141.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

