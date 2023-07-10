Monte Financial Group LLC Takes $582,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,477. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $125.26 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

