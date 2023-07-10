Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $159.77 million and $1.54 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00044134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,075,075,136 coins and its circulating supply is 671,359,015 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

