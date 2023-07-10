Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MS traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $83.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

