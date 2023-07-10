Morgan Stanley Upgrades UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UPM-Kymmene Oyj presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $30.31 on Thursday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

