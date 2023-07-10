Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Acquires 3,683 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.92. 198,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,782. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $102.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

