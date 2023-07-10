Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,347. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $348.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.77 and its 200-day moving average is $334.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.