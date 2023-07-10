Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,861. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $114.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

