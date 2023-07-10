Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $14,892,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.45. 281,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,471. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day moving average of $117.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2221 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

