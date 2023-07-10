Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

SCHC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

