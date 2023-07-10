Nano (XNO) Market Cap Reaches $96.98 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $96.98 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,260.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.00313864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.84 or 0.00911530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00546060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00062395 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00133624 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

