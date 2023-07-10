Navcoin Trading Down 2.5% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $20,467.37 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00194838 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00051830 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017936 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 141.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,528,840 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

