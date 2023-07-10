NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39.82 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00004373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $39.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 930,574,976 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

