Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $91.00.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

