Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Up 30% Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $35.03 million and approximately $23,591.71 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001230 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Neutrino USD Profile
Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
