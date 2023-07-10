New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NYCB. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.04.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.36 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

