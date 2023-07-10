New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $12.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.04.

NYCB opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

