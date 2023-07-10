Next 15 Group’s (NFG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.40) price objective on the stock.

LON:NFG opened at GBX 640 ($8.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £635.46 million, a PE ratio of 32,000.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 757.50. Next 15 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 636.80 ($8.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 859 ($10.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75,000.00%.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

