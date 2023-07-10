NFT (NFT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018838 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,349.09 or 0.99990484 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

