Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.83

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.83 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 701731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. Nu Skin Enterprises's revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.30%.

In other news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $68,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,255 shares of company stock valued at $261,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,765,000 after buying an additional 2,912,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,196,000 after buying an additional 132,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,355,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

