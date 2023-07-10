Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $12.81 on Top Exchanges

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $80.35 million and $2.59 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $12.81 or 0.00042158 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,868,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,271,128 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

