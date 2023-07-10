NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 3.3%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.50. 298,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 879,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NuScale Power Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. Research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $209,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,928 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $209,496.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $807,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 333,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,815.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,667 shares of company stock worth $1,951,249. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 13,270.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,037 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $10,090,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 853,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NuScale Power by 74.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after buying an additional 730,147 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at $2,909,000. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

