Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Up 7.9%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)'s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.21. Approximately 176,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 251,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $45,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $1,177,831 over the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuvalent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Articles

