Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 3.8%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. 191,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,699,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTLY. Mizuho increased their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.25 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.48%. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

