Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.50. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 749,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,048. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 7,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,850.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,850.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,126,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,922,000 after acquiring an additional 123,377 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,861,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 295,388 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 988,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 154,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

