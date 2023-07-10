OMG Network Hits Market Cap of $85.89 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $85.89 million and $8.54 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00044388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013171 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.