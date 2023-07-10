OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. OMG Network has a market cap of $86.48 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.