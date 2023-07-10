Orbit Chain Hits Market Cap of $44.13 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $44.13 million and approximately $70,232.29 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 950,648,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,775,493 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

