OTR Global Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Positive

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.48. The stock had a trading volume of 301,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,163. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,767,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,307,000 after buying an additional 876,240 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,208,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.