OTR Global Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Positive

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %
Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.48. The stock had a trading volume of 301,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,163. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,767,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,307,000 after buying an additional 876,240 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,208,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
