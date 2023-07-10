Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 44,544 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,544 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for 2.5% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.66. 97,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.07. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.