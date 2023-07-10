Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,001 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $492.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,376. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.10 and its 200 day moving average is $381.10. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

