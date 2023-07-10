Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 5,057 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Plains GP comprises about 1.5% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Plains GP worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Price Performance

Plains GP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,710. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 97.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

